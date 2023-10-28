I am glad Edgar Lungu has stopped pretending to be in retirement. It’s been clear he has been driving PF1- Laura Miti

About ECL come back:

By Laura Miti

So, PF 1 fights back by reinserting EL into the political fray.

Now, a few more questions:

The former President sounds like he is returning to his position of party President. He was, in fact, speaking (shouting at us really) as PF Party President Now, how does that work exactly?

If one resigns a position, in an entity that is not a sole proprietorship, can they just stroll back into office, when they choose, without being rehired – in this case re-elected?

Given yesterday’s court ruling, which, for a month at least, allows Miles Sampa to run the PF (if the courts do not come up with yet another story on Monday) where does this leave EL?

Will he wait for 21 November for the inter parte hearing, contest the legality of Miles’ bizarre and straight out unconstitutional conference, or register a new party?

Whatever he chooses to do, I am glad the former President has stopped pretending to be in retirement. It’s been clear he has been driving PF1.

On the other hand, I think it is crazy that he has chosen to come out of “retirement.” But Eh.