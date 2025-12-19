I am incoming PF president, no one has expelled me – Dr Chitalu Chilufya

I am incoming PF president, no one has expelled me – Chilufya



MANSA Central lawmaker Dr Chitalu Chilufya has rubbished a PF faction trying to expel him for voting yes to Bill 7 against their wish.







Dr Chilufya insisted that no one has shown him the exit door and that his political boots are still firmly planted in PF colours.



Like a striker refusing to be substituted at a crucial moment, Dr Chilufya burst through the fog of rumours to declare that he remains a fully paid-up PF member, a Central Committee member and very much in the race for the party presidency.





Yesterday, Given Lubinda, a figurehead of one of the PF factions, announced what many have called an empty decision to expel all party lawmakers who had supported Bill 7.





Not stopping there, the only surviving former PF president now serving as deputy secretary general Miles ‘Mbappe’ Sampa immediately directed party members in the affected constituencies to start interviews to identify replacement candidates for the allegedly expelled MPs.



The implication of these twin moves, had they succeeded, was that Chilufya and other targeted lawmakers would have been sidelined leading to mass Parliamentary by-election a few months before the general elections.





“I have not withdrawn from the PF presidential race, nor have I been expelled from the party,” Chilufya said.



But this was not to be, as the former Health minister accused the Lugwaloless duo of circulating misinformation in a desperate attempt to derail his ambitions.





saying such tactics only expose fear among those unsettled by his growing influence within the former ruling party.



With the confidence of a man reading the political game several moves ahead, Chilufya described his path to the PF presidency as irreversible, openly declaring himself the incoming party president and challenging his critics to stop hiding behind rumours and face him through the ballot.





He further dismissed talk of the PF’s extinction as premature, arguing that the party is merely going through labour pains and requires credible, visionary and performance-driven leadership to reclaim lost glory.





“The Patriotic Front Party will not be extinct,” Dr Chilufya stated.



By George Musonda



Kalemba, December 19, 2025