I AM LAMBA AND NOT TONGA BUT THEY TOLD ME TO USE TONGA TO DEMEAN LUNGU BECAUSE THEY DIDN’T WANT TO USE BEMBA SAYS ARRESTED BOY USED BY PF TO FURTHER GROW TRIBAL HATRED





The Boy that was Demeaning the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been Nabbed by the P0lice in Kapirimposhi





21 year old boy of Kapiri Rural near Kapisu Primary School, his name is Kevin Kalomba Mushinga a lamba by tribe and used Tonga to Demean ECL.





Yesterday CCPU Arr£sted the boy after his went viral through our shares.





Under the new cyber laws citizens are prohibited citizen from using social media to promote ha*te speech.





If Mushinga is convicted, he will serve 5 years in pris0n with hard labour.





He claims he was hired to do the video, you are on your own boy, future ruined.