I AM NOT ASHAMED OF SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT-  Chipangali PF MP Andrew Lubusha

January 12,2025



Chipangali Constituency Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson Andrew Lubusha has boldly declared his support for President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, citing its transformative development agenda.



Speaking during an engagement with party stakeholders in Petauke, Mr. Lubusha commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for its robust and people-centered policies.





Mr. Lubusha emphasized that President Hichilema’s leadership has eased his work as an MP by delivering tangible development to the people of Chipangali through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



He noted that the CDF has financed the construction of classroom blocks, health facilities, and other critical infrastructure while also providing loans, grants, and free education.



The Chipangali MP highlighted additional programs such as social cash transfers, emergency transfers, and cash-for-work initiatives, which he said have uplifted the livelihoods of the people in his constituency.





Mr. Lubusha expressed gratitude to the government for its commitment to improving communication infrastructure, citing the installation of six out of eleven requested communication towers in his constituency.



He attributed these achievements to the exceptional leadership of President Hichilema and reaffirmed his unwavering support for the UPND government.





“We are supporting the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema because we can see and feel the development he is bringing to mother Zambia,” Mr. Lubusha stated.





He described Chipangali as a direct beneficiary of President Hichilema’s progressive and inclusive governance.





Msanzala Member of Parliament Elias Daka echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the unprecedented development in his constituency under President Hichilema’s leadership.





The MPs’ statements are a testament to the impact of UPND’s transformative policies and the administration’s dedication to delivering development to all corners of Zambia.



