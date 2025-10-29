I am Not the Kafwaya in Question – Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya Clarifies



Lusaka, Zambia – October 29, 2025



Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has dispelled social media speculation linking him to the list of former ministers who allegedly overstayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 as reported by News Diggers’s Newspaper.





Speaking in an exclusively with Zambia Political Watch this morning following on a query from various reporters, Hon. Kafwaya clarified that the “Kafwaya” referred to in Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s remarks in Parliament was not him, but Mr. Dawson Kafwaya, a former government official who served prior to his own appointment as minister.





“For the record, I was not a minister in 2016 when the Constitutional Court made that ruling. I was appointed as Minister of Works and Supply in 2018 and in 2019 was transferred to Ministry of Transport and Communications under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Hon. Kafwaya stated.





The clarification follows a recent Diggers.News story quoting the Vice-President, who named four former ministers Kambwili, Kaunda, Shamenda, and Kafwaya as having not yet repaid funds received after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016.





The Lunte lawmaker further expressed disappointment with certain online commentators who, without verifying facts, have circulated misleading narratives aimed at damaging his reputation.





“People must learn to check the facts before rushing to comment. The truth is available and clear,” he added.





Hon. Kafwaya emphasized that his focus remains on serving the people of Lunte and contributing to the broader national discourse on accountability, good governance, and economic recovery.