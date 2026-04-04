I am Offering Zambia Something Different – Willah Mudolo

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) presidential hopeful Willah Mudolo has unveiled plans to demolish and rebuild Zambia’s major learning institutions, pledging that his government will not tolerate unsafe and outdated infrastructure.

Mudolo said that, if elected, his administration will tear down dilapidated structures at institutions such as the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, Mulungushi University, and Northern Technical College, replacing them with modern facilities that meet international standards.

He explained that the new campuses will feature safe learning environments, quality student accommodation, and ensuite facilities, aimed at restoring dignity and safety in the education sector.

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“The massive reconstruction programme will be completed within 24 to 30 months,” Mudolo said, describing it as a practical and time-bound plan to fix the country’s universities.

He assured that learning would not be disrupted during the process, highlighting plans to expand online education and provide temporary facilities for critical programmes such as medicine and science.

“I am offering Zambia something different… we will end this cycle of neglect and rebuild our institutions properly,” Mudolo said.

The announcement comes in the wake of the tragic death of 18-year-old University of Zambia student Emmanuel Bwalya. Yesterday, UNZA students took to the streets to protest after a fellow student drowned in a pit that was being dug to repair a blocked sewer system.

Mudolo said the incident was not just an accident but a reflection of leadership failures by past administrations, which left students in unsafe and inadequate learning environments.

He added that after more than 60 years of independence, it was unacceptable that universities in Zambia remain outdated and dangerous, emphasizing that his plan is not only about infrastructure but about creating a system that supports students and prepares them for the future.