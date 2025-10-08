‘I Am Ready to Be President of Zambia’—BRIAN MUNDUBILE



“I love Zambia. I love Zambians. I am willing to be President of Zambia.”





The Big Debate–08.1025



With those words, Brian Mundubile made his intentions clear on The Big Debate, hosted by Ambassador Frank Mutubila.





In a heartfelt and candid interview, Brian reflected on the legacy of Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), not just as a former President, but as a father and husband who’s passing, he believes, deserved more dignity and unity in its handling.





Mundubile regrets the legal and diplomatic limbo that leaves President Lungu frozen and unburied today four months after death.





When asked directly about his presidential ambitions, Brian responded with conviction: “I wish to confirm that I am one of those who has expressed interest in leading the alliances. If the Zambians gave me a chance, I would serve with love and dedication. What’s important for any leader, in my case, is to love Zambia—and I do.”





His vision for Zambia is rooted in practical transformation. He emphasized the need to prioritize the mining sector, ensuring that its benefits are felt by ordinary Zambians. “Mines must first serve Zambia,” he said, outlining plans to reduce poverty by professionalizing small-scale mining and channelling its gains into agricultural development and broader economic empowerment.





This declaration places Brian among a growing list of opposition figures who have signalled readiness to contest, including Harry Kalaba CF, Fred M’membe SP, Given Lubinda SP, and Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) ZMP. Yet, Mundubile stands out for his emphasis on unity according to analysts.





He believes that a strong, cohesive opposition is essential for Zambia’s democratic health and future progress.





“I am ready to debate any other candidate,” he added, signalling openness, confidence, and a commitment to transparency. His message was not just political—it was personal, patriotic, and deeply rooted in service according to political analysts.





As Zambia looks ahead, voices like Mundubile’s are shaping the conversation. Whether or not he secures the presidency, his call for unity, professionalism, and love for country resonates with many who believe Zambia’s best days are still ahead.

—



Credit: Ambassador Frank Mutubila, The Big Debate.