‘I am so disappointed in Trump’: Republican says Iran strike ‘betrayed’ MAGA

A Republican supporter and “hardcore MAGA guy” told C-SPAN that he was “so disappointed” in President Donald Trump after he escalated the conflict with Iran by ordering a military strike.

“I woke up this morning on my X account, and there’s a short clip of Trump just ripping into Bush on the presidential debates, and, you know, complaining about how the country was lied to about the weapons of mass destruction,” the caller named John explained Sunday on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program. “Well, you know, I mean, I feel the same thing has just happened again to us.”

“I am so disappointed in Trump,” he continued. “And I am a hardcore MAGA guy. And I had so much support for this guy. And I just feel betrayed about this. Trump has done the wrong thing.”

“We’ve literally bombed the wrong country. Israel has been doing things over there that are just outrageous, un-American, slaughtering tens of thousands of people, attacking this Pearl Harbor-like attack on Iran.”

The caller accused Trump of “buying into” Israel’s pro-war propaganda.

“We’ve gotten sucked in to yet another war,” he said. “And it’s just, I am so disappointed in this guy.”

“And I was certainly hoping for him to be a real peacemaker out there, be a senior diplomat, and bring all the parties together and promote peace in that region,” he added. “He’s done the wrong thing, and I am disappointed.”