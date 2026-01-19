I AM SORRY TO APOLOGIZE YET AGAIN BUT PLEASE UNDERSTAND MY SITUATION- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



I AM SORRY TO APOLOGIZE YET AGAIN BUT PLEASE UNDERSTAND MY SITUATION

The six-hour time difference between Malaysia and Zambia has quietly become one of my biggest struggles in my political activities.

What appears to be an “evening program” back home often means waking up around 01:00hrs for me. Sometimes I don’t even sleep at all. Other times, my body simply refuses to cooperate, especially after a long, demanding day.

Today being Sunday, I spent time outside with my family. Running around with Kiya was a joy, but it also left me completely drained.

I thought resting for just two hours would help me reboot my mind and strength so I could meaningfully engage with you later. Unfortunately, exhaustion won. My body shut down, and I only woke up now.

I won’t lie, it hurts a little. I wish I could have an attentive ear, or even quiet understanding, from those who benefit from my public engagement. Sometimes it feels like everyone is busy, and my situation is easy to overlook.

More than anything, I wish I could be supported better so that, I am motivated. There are moments when it feels like being in a marriage that looks secure from the outside, yet inside there is constant struggle.

You are “associated with abundance,” called names (sellout, Mushanina bwali, etc) yet you remain broke, tired, and carrying the weight alone.

Like in some marriage, you stay, not because it’s easy, but because you must, for your family, responsibility, and other issues which only remain in your heart.😟

Still, I choose restraint, not to wash dirty linen in public. I hold on to the hope that one day, God will look upon our efforts with favor and open doors we cannot open for ourselves.

And for the record, I don’t regret turning to President Hichilema and help in certain issues which required my honest input.

For now, I will not promise when I will go live. I would rather be honest than disappoint you again.

May God bless you all as we watch the AFCON finals.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!