I AM STILL NCP PRESIDENT – PETER CHANDA



Embattled National Congress Party -NCP President Pastor Peter Chanda has rubbished his expulsion from the party by the National Executive Committee -NEC.





Pastor Chanda says he remains the legitimate President of NCP according to the official records held by the Registrar of Societies.





This morning, NCP Vice President Daniel Nyati announced that Pastor Chanda has been expelled from the party for gross misconduct and that the NEC has appointed him to act as president for administrative purposes until a substantive president is elected in line with the party constitution.





But in a statement to KBN TV news, Pastor Chanda said the purported move by Mr. Nyati to expel him from the party is therefore illegal, null, and void.





“Mr. Nyati should be reminded that he is not the Vice President for Administration of the New Congress Party and therefore has no authority to make such a decision on behalf of the party,” Pastor Chanda said.





He has challenged Mr. Nyati to also show the nation whether he possesses any legitimate letter confirming his appointment as Vice President for Administration.





Pastor Chanda states that to date, no such appointment has been recognized within the official party structures.





Pastor Chanda has further revealed that the so called Sam Habeenzu, whom Mr. Nyati unveiled as NCP Vice Presiden this morning, is in fact a known and active member of the UPND who is aspiring to contest the Chilanga seat on the ruling party ticket.





“I therefore wish to assure the Zambian people that the NCP remains intact and stable under the leadership recognized by the Registrar of Societies,” Pastor Chanda added. “Any statements or actions by Mr. Nyati should be treated as those of an individual acting outside the authority and structures of the party.”