I AM TOUCHED BY THIS “THOUGHT I WAS COMING HERE TO REST, BUT LANDS MINISTRY IS MESSY – MASEBO.”



———————————



This must hurt HH more than anyone else.



Even though minister Masebo says the mess in reference was left by PF, my interpretation is that UPND is so incompetent such that it has no capacity to clean up the mess after three years in office.





She urges people not to entertain PF but support UPND without stating when the mess will be cleaned up. Since UPND has failed to clean up the mess in lands ministry after three years in office, when then is that mess going to be cleaned up?





While she says that was PF’s mess, what is she saying about her predecessor in that ministry regarding his capacity to clean up the mess?



What should that indicate to the appointing authority? I think HH should be hurt the most. This is self confirmation of the inability inherent in the UPND government to solve problems.





HH has trusted the minister who failed to clean mess in lands ministry to go and clean the UPND mess at Health.



The mess regarding $100M health posts deal.



The mess regarding 61 containers of medicines.



The mess regarding PSs giving contracts to themselves.



The mess regarding theft of drugs.



The mess regarding procurement of drugs.





The mess regarding non functional cancer hospital radio therapeutic machines.



The mess regarding non availability of drugs in hospitals and other health centers.



The mess regarding employment of volunteers.



Honestly speaking, I respect minister Muchima for a patriot I think he is, but I am worried about the views coming from her counterpart.



Coming back to minister Masebo, I am disappointed that she thought she was going to lands ministry to rest. I though she was fully aware that she was going there to serve.





Again this must worry HH more than anyone.



You imagine the president placing a minister in a ministry who thinks she going to rest when the presidents wants her to go and serve. This is really unfortunate.



I could be wrong, but in my strong opinion; if minister Masebo is thinking of resting, she should resign and let the president assign someone who has a mentality of service and not resting. In the first place, she could have just declined the deployment since this thinking was there just as she was asked to move to lands ministry.





May be just to think of it another way, the minister left health ministry messy herself. Drug thefts, 61 containers, drug procurement issues etc. why did she want to inherit a clean ministry while leaving a messy health ministry?



And remember this is UPND ness, not PF.





But all this in my view, must hurt HH more than anyone. This communication is really hurting UPND but at this point there is simply no curative measure to take as far as I see it. Frankly speaking even the newly recruited communication specialists will simply get confused and do nothing.



I have to reiterate my sympathy for HH in this regard, remember he is the one who boasted about the team he was going to appoint. Sadly this is the team. And this team tells us things unsolicited.





We keep looking and hearing.



On this Boxing Day, I hope you unmask something special.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK26.12.2024