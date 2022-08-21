I CAMPAIGNED FOR SHAMELESS THIEVES, CROOKS, CRIMINALS AND CORRUPT BEINGS

CHANDA JOHN CHIMBA.

UPND has 2.8 million praise singers while PF has us the 1.8 million MAZAFAKAS who foolishly worked hard to make people multi millionaires and benefited nothing other than the woods, Vitenge and tshirts and beating up innocent people.

Little did i know that all that time I was busy singing, campaigning, trying to convince people to vote for Edgar and PF, I was just making noise campaigning for corrupt people with no shame.

Only now have I realised after ACC that while we were battling it with UPND, there was this David son of a Lodge owner somewhere of my age who was home relaxed popping champagne and eating pork chops while in bed with cool $5million in account. While us the Mazafakas were trotting from one Constituency to another not even with a k100 thousand. The nigga has his father with connections to PF and keeping money.

One would wonder that If David the son of the Lodge owner has $5million in account with massive property and his mother has massive cash , Then how much does his father has? Further how much does the Children to the PF man have before we even think of his wife and himself? It’s true that PF was shameless.

Bane it bleeds my heart when I hear people say we will bounce back in 2026. Lets be realistic to ourselves and the citizens of Zambia. Lets have a heart of mercy. The damage was too much.

If you walk round the nation today, whichever beautiful structure you see you will hear it belongs to such a PF leader or his child or his wife and even his girlfriends.

While we were busy convincing people that HH is a bad man, our friends were buying ma 6 bedrooms houses for wives as Birthday presents, buying ma land cruisers on competition at will. Our friends spent ma K500,000 on condoms, beer and sex almost every weekend.

While we were suffering, being insulted, little did I know that there was money hiding in a lady in New kasama. The lady we thought was just singing. Ala lesa amipale bane. Today there is nothing i can even show off for that i was in PF, i was close to who and who including the President. How was I blind to see that those close to state house were getting rich everyday.

There is nothing like political persecution by DEC and ACC, let the people of this country know the true. Surely we were taught a lesson by God.

The question then is How did President Lungu fail to know what was happening?, How President Lungu didn’t know that his close association had over 150 properties each, had huge money in bank accounts, their wives, children, girlfriends had named properties and huge money? How was the President not able to see?

Anyway life goes on. Lets see how far ACC and DEC will go. Lets see the shocking events.

Chanda John Chimba