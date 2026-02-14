“I CAN NEVER BE PART OF A DEAL THAT WOULD MAKE MY PEOPLE WORK FOR FOOD THAT WILL NOT FEED THEM!!!”



“It’s truly shameful that the 53 African countries have fallen into what I call China’s Trojan Horse gift: the removal of tariffs.





Why do my fellow African leaders pretend they don’t understand China’s true interests in Africa?





How long will African leaders keep chasing shortcuts instead of uniting to achieve real, collective success?





Why do they agree to a deal that allows China to produce cheap food for its own people—using African land and African labor?!”

-Supreme Leader of Eswatini King Mswati III roars on being the only African leader that didn’t sign the deal from China