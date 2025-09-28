“I can’t believe this,” Ba Matero weeps over awards, drives off in brand new Hillux



COMEDIAN Francis Nundwe, popularly known as Ba Matero, could not hold back tears last night after sweeping all the categories he was nominated in at the prestigious Zamtel Social Media Awards, walking away with a brand-new Toyota Hilux valued at K855,000 and K125,000 in cash prizes.







The Matero-born comedian, whose silent skits portraying a mischievous thief have captured hea

rts across Zambia, rising to stardom faster than a one minute man.



With over one million Facebook followers and a growing presence on TikTok, Ba Matero has become one of the most popular social media comedians in the country, with fans beyond Zambian borders in the past two years.





Last night, the 24-year-old entertainer claimed victories in Zamtel Incorporated Content Creator of the Year which earned him the Hilux, Content Creator of the Year, Best Corporate/Influencer Partnership, Best TikTok Content Creator, Best Facebook Content Creator, and Best Comedy Content Creator.





Standing on stage, Ba Matero wept in disbelief as fans and the audience erupted into cheers.



“The people I was nominated with, they are people I used to watch when I was a kid. I believe that whatever you are doing, whatever you’re doing, don’t give up. Keep pushing,” he said.





“Content creation has changed my life today. Today I will be driving a brand new Hilux Toyota. I’m so happy.”





He further promised to share his joy with the community that first supported him stating that his win is not just a personal achievement but a victory for young Zambian content creators striving to make their mark in the digital space.





He encouraged others, especially content creators not to give up in their creative pursuits.





From being reported to police for his thieving skits on assumptions that he was stealing, to bagging awards like rain drops in the right season, Ba Matero is unrelenting in his content journey…https://kalemba.news/local/i-cant-believe-this-ba-matero-weeps-over-awards-drives-off-in-brand-new-hillux/



By George Musonda



Kalemba September 28, 2025