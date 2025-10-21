I can’t categorise Kambwili’s release as a pardon – Wife
Imprisoned former Information minister Chishimba Kambwili’s wife, Carol, says she would not categorise her husband’s release from prison as a pardon because he has already served his five-month sentence.
Speaking with Daily Revelation today, Carol said Kambwili could be released before October 25, 2025 owing to the fact that the day falls on the weekend.
Information has swirled around that Kambwili could be among those who would be ‘pardoned’ for release from prison on Independence Day, October 24, 2025.

Hakainde has no shame. We don’t want any empty political grandstanding..That’s why the family of Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu do not want this man to be anywhere near the body of their deceased relative. Hypocrisy is his name..He can never change.
Hon Chishimba Kambwili has served his
Sentence for Tonga Hate Speech..And the Zambia correctional Service is scheduled to release him on 25th October, 2025.
If Hakainde tries Imingalato and tries to release him on 24th October, 2025 , Honorable Kambwili, please stay in Prison, we will wait for you on 26th Oct, 2025.
Nelson Mandela was refusing to come out of prison on the altar of expediency and as a present to Pik Botha.
Hon Chishimba Kambwili, we are waiting for you. Pick up your Political career. The keys to state house are waiting for you.
Kwenyu waboza is going next year.
We will finally be free from tribalism, corruption and oppression. That will be the real kwenyu.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Let this man be pardoned so that he can thank and see that the President loves and forgives even for the most tribalist chaps ever to live our land. Pardon him so he remains forever grateful
@choongo
You are an idiot.
Pardoning some one a day before the scheduled Release?
Uli Chiluba .
Why didn’t your so called loving and forgiving President not release him months ago?
And what was Hon Chishimba Kambwili ‘s offence?
The offence which caused him to lose 2 of his Brothers due to an accident on way to the Useless Tonga Hate Speech Trial..A person loses two brothers, and he is sick and you allow him to serve his full term in Prison, and the day before his scheduled Release, you want to pardon him! Atase.
I have seen nonsense in my life, but this will be the worst nonsense in human history.