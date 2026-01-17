‘I can’t learn a lesson from hatred’: Julius Malema blasts Judiciary before Friday sentencing

Despite the looming sentencing in the East London Magistrate’s Court, Malema remains defiant.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to learn his fate next Friday following his conviction last year for the unlawful discharge of a firearm during a 2018 party rally.



Despite the looming sentencing in the East London Magistrate’s Court, Malema remains defiant. Speaking on a party podcast today, the EFF leader stated he is unperturbed by the upcoming court appearance and continues to protest his innocence.

ALLEGATIONS OF POLITICAL BIAS

Malema claimed that the three-day-long judgment delivered in October was politically motivated, asserting that a future court appeal will vindicate him. He argued that the case—originally brought forward by the Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum—was determined by emotion rather than law.



“I can’t learn a lesson from hatred,” Malema said. “I can’t learn a lesson from people fighting political battles masquerading as the magistrate using our laws.”

THE PRE-SENTENCING REPORT

As part of the legal process, a social worker has already met with Malema to prepare a report for the court. According to the EFF leader, the report concludes that he is unremorseful for his actions.

However, Malema maintains that the state’s case is fundamentally flawed, particularly regarding the evidence used against him.

DISPUTES OVER EVIDENCE

A central point of Malema’s argument involves the firearm allegedly used in the 2018 incident. He claims the weapon was returned to its owner—the second accused, who has since been acquitted—before the judgment was even delivered.

“I’m going to be sentenced for firing a firearm which is not in the custody of the state,” Malema argued. “When you sentence me, the state should be in possession of the weapon that was used to commit [the] crime. That has been released.”

LACK OF WRITTEN JUDGMENT

Malema further alleged that the presiding magistrate has yet to produce a written judgment for the case. He claimed the court acted under significant pressure from his accusers rather than sticking to the merits of the law.