“I can’t wait to be in my new club” – Kylian Mbappé eager to leave PSG already

Kylian Mbappé has expressed his eagerness to move on to his next club after spending seven years with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward has not disclosed his future destination, but it is widely anticipated that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer once his PSG contract concludes this summer.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience and I can’t wait to be in my new club,” Mbappé told CNN Sport. “I will leave my country [for another league] for the first time.

“I want to win trophies… When you speak about football, [it’s about] winning trophies, being with new teammates. Now, I have my contract with PSG … Everybody knows that it’s soon finishing and we’re going to see what happens.”

Mbappé, recently honored as European Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards, nearly signed with Real Madrid two years ago.

Instead, he chose to extend his contract with PSG until June 2024, a decision he stands by and does not regret.

“It was more than just staying at PSG,” he said. “It was the World Cup in Qatar. It was many things around these things. It was a big decision, difficult decision … but I don’t regret anything.

“Of course, in a career, you have to take difficult decisions and it’s what I did, but I became the all-time top scorer with PSG. I just want to remember the best things … It was not an easy situation and I wish nobody to live that.”

Asked if he will be cheering on Madrid when the Spanish champions take on Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, Mbappé smiled and said: “No. I’ll just watch the final like you. When you love football, you watch every game.

I watch every game when I can … in France, England, Spain, Germany, Italy, every league. So, of course, I’m going to watch the Champions League.”

Mbappé will soon link up with the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

He is eager to add a European Championship title to his already sparkling international career.

“I have a lot of things to give to football,” Mbappé said. “I’ve done many things, but I’m still young and I want to do more … I want to put my name in the history of football.

“I just watch what I have in the future, and I want to really improve my game, to be a better player every year and to be the player who I want to be.”