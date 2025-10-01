I categorically condemn Sean Tembo and Chris Zumani Zimba’s attempt to create confusion within our alliance- PF Deputy National Chair for Women

As Deputy National Chairlady of the Patriotic Front, I categorically condemn Sean Tembo and Chris Zumani Zimba’s attempt to create confusion within our alliance.





Their actions are devoid of authority and legitimacy, and are a clear attempt to cause division. I therefore urge all genuine PF members to stand behind our party’s established structures and leadership, and reject these unauthorized appointments.





As PF women, we will not tolerate behavior that undermines trust and confidence in our party. Our party remains strong, united, and committed to our principles, and I am calling on all PF women to remain steadfast and vigilant, rejecting any attempts to undermine our progress and unity.





The Patriotic Front is not for sale, and we will not be swayed by selfish interests.





Kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde PF Deputy National Chair for Women