I charge more money per movie and yet most Nollywood actresses drive bigger cars than I do” Funsho Adeolu vents out

Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu has queried the source of income of his female colleagues in the industry.

The Yoruba actor, in an interview with Teju Babyface, revealed that he changes more money per movie than most Nollywood actresses, yet they ride bigger cars than he does.

He stated that such actress can’t say they make such money from acting to fund their lavish lifestyles. He noted how some of these actresses only come on set so they can pretend that the industry is what funds their lifestyle.

“I charge more money per movie than most Nollywood actresses but they ride bigger cars than I do. They can’t say they make all that money from acting movies to fund their lifestyle”.

“People that if I collect N200,000 in a job, they can’t collect N20,000, they are riding bigger cars than I am riding.

What they do is come on set, show themselves on TV, so they have the opportunity to”.

Funsho Adeolu isn’t the only actor who has queried his female colleagues.

Two years back, comedian, Ali Baba exposed Nollywood actresses over their means of income.