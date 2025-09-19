I coached Kylian for 2 years, nobody knew he was my son… Until one day he said ‘Papa’- Wilfrid Mbappé

Wilfrid Mbappé: “I coached Kylian for 2 years, nobody knew he was my son… Until one day he said ‘Papa’.





“One day, I lost it with Kylian, just once. He laughed about it later, and now I can too. I shouted and mixed everything up, being both father and coach.





“It was at half-time of a match. He had been moved down a category because we weren’t doing well in the standings. He was 14 or 15, already at Clairefontaine, a period when he was working on his left foot. And he was practising with his left foot during the match.





“I told him: ‘Hey, we’re playing for survival here!’ He missed a lot and we were losing 1-0 at half-time. I was furious… Fifteen minutes of talk, thirteen of them just me yelling! I hit the paperboard and everything.





“He didn’t react, because I was both his father and his coach… In the end, he scored twice and we won 2-1. I was really ashamed. I became what I never wanted to be. He told his mother: ‘Dad is crazy,’ laughing. It was a wake-up call for me.”