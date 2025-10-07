“I dated my uncle for 2 years without knowing we’re related” – Beautiful Lady Confesses

A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to share her heartbreak after discovering that the man she had been dating for two years is actually her uncle.

In a tearful video, she revealed that the relationship, which had lasted for two years, ended abruptly after learning they are blood relatives.

The shocking discovery has left her overwhelmed with shame and confusion, unsure of how to move on.

Expressing deep regret, she urged parents to be more proactive in introducing their children to extended family members to avoid such painful experiences.

Her emotional plea was clear: “Parents please learn to introduce us to all our family members. I dated my uncle for 2 years without knowing we are blood related. How do I move on now, the shame is too much.”

Her story quickly went viral, prompting reactions from netizens who shared words of comfort and similar experiences.

One user, @Amaka, commented: “sorry my love, same happened to me.”