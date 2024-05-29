I DEFLOWERED AND IMPREGNATED HER, BUT I AM MARRIED, LUSAKA MAN TELLS COURT

A 43-YEAR-OLD man in Zambia’s capital city has sworn to uphold the infamous reputation of Lusaka men after he impregnated a 20-year-old young lady and decided to keep the fruit of their once upon sweet but sinful act a secret because he was married.

John Singwindi was dragged to the Matero court for damage compensation by Hachindu, 33 of Chipata Compund, the uncle to Enna Ngoma, the young lady he impregnated.

Ngoma told the court, Singwindi, proposed love to her when she was only 19 years old, and milked her innocence using his senior manhood.

It took less than a Mbala to Lusaka trip of being in a relationship for Singwindi to fire live bullets in her and Ngoma conceived.

Unfortunately for Ngoma, she learned the hard way that ‘Analume oluma’ as calamity struck before she could listen to Neo’s song release ‘after God fear men’ for some advice.

“When he first slept with me, I saw blood coming out from my private because I was a virgin. And after I told him I was pregnant, he accepted to have impregnated me but told me that he would not marry me because he was already a married man, and I didn’t know before,” said Ngoma.

Ngoma’s uncle told the court that they had called Singwindi when the pregnancy was three months, sat him down and even charged him K20,000 for his inability to close his zippers. However, he did pay anything.

“Each time we call him to pay, he says tie my hands but leave my legs so I can walk, but up to now, he has done nothing. Not even the child’s clothes have been bought and my niece is now eight months pregnant,” Hachindu complained.

However, in his defence, Singwindi told the court that he would pay anything that the court orders him to do, except marrying her as his wife at home is unaware of his mistake.

“I am married with four children at home, so am kindly asking if I can first finish with the pregnancy maintenance before I start paying for her damage. My wife doesn’t know that she is pregnant and eight months pregnant. So I also need to buy the babies clothes and her maternity requirements,” pleaded the defendant.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga responded: “So you as an elder, is it right for you to look at someone old enough to be your child sexually? Did they tell you to start sleeping with Children? You leave your women at home and start sleeping with children.”

“So now instead of you to be maintaining your four children you now want to start spending money elsewhere. Whenever you are sexually pressed, please go and sleep with your wife, that’s why she is there.”

“Even you, (Ngoma) you should learn to say no, this man is like your father.”

Magistrate Mulenga later adjourned judgement to a later date until the defendant finishes buying all the baby’s and maternity requirements.

“You are giving pressure on others this uncle to the girl is also young. Don’t take advantage of young girls, lying to them with sweets and leaving them with pain. She is too young and didn’t know anything.”

‘So the court will adjourn this matter and by 31st may, all the requirements must be brought because she will deliver in June,” said Magistrate Mulenga.

Note: Picture for illustration purposes

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba