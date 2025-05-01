I Did not Praise President Hakainde Hichilema…reconciliation must be real and not fabricated- Archbishop Alick Banda

Archbishop Alick Banda Did not Praise President Hakainde Hichilema



ARCHDIOCESE OF LUSAKA

29th April, 2025



Stop Twisting the Archbishop’s Words: A Call for Media

Integrity



A disturbing trend has emerged from the United Party for National

Development (UPND) Media Team, the deliberate misrepresentation of Archbishop Alick Banda’s words during Mass for the late Pope Francis on

Friday April 25th, 2025 at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus.



It is being widely circulated that the Archbishop “commended” President

Hakainde Hichilema for his display of statesmanship.



This assertion is not only

misleading but borders on a dangerous distortion of a sacred moment meant for praying and remembering the late Pope Francis.



Let us be clear; at no point in his homily did Archbishop Banda issue a

commendation.



Yes, there was a handshake between him and the President, but a handshake, with absent sincere dialogue and contrition, is not a symbol of reconciliation; it is an empty gesture.



A handshake alone does not erase months, even years, of tension, antagonism, or political abuse directed at the

Church and its leaders.



It is naive, or worse, deceitful, to present it as a seal of endorsement or a sign of political validation.



sacredness of the moment.



It is not only disrespectful to him personally, but it

also misleads the public and undermines the Church’s nature and its spiritual

authority.



If the UPND truly wishes to be seen as reconciliatory, it should begin by

ceasing the manipulation of truth for optics.



True leadership is shown through

humility, not propaganda.

If there is contrition, let it be spoken not assumed.



If there is reconciliation, let it be real not fabricated.



