I DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR OF BILL 7 DESPITE BEING PRESENT IN PARLIAMENT- Hon. Kampamba Mulenga

Hon. Kampamba Mulenga writes…



I DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR OF BILL 7 DESPITE BEING PRESENT IN PARLIAMENT



I wish to clearly and unequivocally address the ongoing public discussion surrounding Bill 7.





Contrary to misinformation circulating on social media, I did not vote in favour of Bill 7, despite being present in Parliament. My position has always been guided by the will, interests, and concerns of the people I represent.





I remain firmly loyal to the people of Zambia, and more particularly to the people of Kalulushi, who entrusted me with the responsibility to serve them.





My conscience and duty compel me to stand with the people at all times, especially on matters that directly affect their democratic rights and future.





Let me reaffirm that I am, first and foremost, a servant of the people. My actions in Parliament are informed by consultation, accountability, and the voices of the citizens I represent.



I will continue to engage openly, honestly, and transparently with the people of Kalulushi and Zambia at large, and I remain committed to safeguarding their interests without fear or favour.





Hon. Kampamba Mulenga

Member of Parliament

For kalulushi constituency