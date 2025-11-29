‘I didn’t choose where to be born’ and his people are cruel for declaring Tasila’s seat vacant – Sishuwa Sishuwa

By Sishuwa Sishuwa
‘I didn’t choose where to be born’ and his people are cruel for declaring Tasila’s seat vacant – Sishuwa
First, they effectively killed Edgar Lungu by blocking him from leaving the country to seek medical attention until it was too late.
Then, after the former president died, they moved to block the Lungu family from burying their loved one unless “I didn’t choose where to be born” was allowed to attend the funeral.
Now they have grabbed the daughter’s parliamentary seat on the premise that she has chosen to remain with the father’s unburied body in South Africa rather than return to Parliament.
They are cruel, these people!
This is how it should be. I dont know why you are writing about it negatively. A sitting govt must not brooke nonsense. And Lungu killed himself. His dirty political past caused all that which happened after he lost power. You should not accuse the UPND govt. The lazy Tasila, typical of plundering mentality thought she could hide under endless funeral and keep earning from tax payer money. Nonsense to think that UPND should have tolerated that