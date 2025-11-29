‘I didn’t choose where to be born’ and his people are cruel for declaring Tasila’s seat vacant – Sishuwa Sishuwa

By Sishuwa Sishuwa

‘I didn’t choose where to be born’ and his people are cruel for declaring Tasila’s seat vacant – Sishuwa





First, they effectively killed Edgar Lungu by blocking him from leaving the country to seek medical attention until it was too late.





Then, after the former president died, they moved to block the Lungu family from burying their loved one unless “I didn’t choose where to be born” was allowed to attend the funeral.





Now they have grabbed the daughter’s parliamentary seat on the premise that she has chosen to remain with the father’s unburied body in South Africa rather than return to Parliament.



They are cruel, these people!