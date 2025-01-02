I DIDN’T KNOW WHAT I HAD DONE UNTIL I READ ON KALEMBA – DRUNKEN POLICER

I DIDN’T KNOW WHAT I HAD DONE UNTIL I READ ON KALEMBA – DRUNKEN COP



THE police officer who is now in hot soup after freeing detainees and telling them to go and celebrate the New Year, has told authorities that he didn’t even remember doing it until he saw it on social media.



The officer identified as Detective Inspector Titus Phiri of Leonard Cheelo Police Post in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound has been arrested and detained following his staggering display of drunken bravado in which he single-handedly orchestrated a daring jailbreak, freeing detainees.





According to reports, As 2024 drew to a close on Tuesday morning, Phiri who is the team leader of the tiny police post was allegedly indulging in a festive drinking spree.



After several bottles of Junta clearly shed his inhibitions, Phiri stumbled out of the tavern and staggered to his workplace around 10:00 hours with a shocking display of drunken authority.





Upon arrival at the inquiries desk, Phiri demanded the keys to the cells, threatening to lock up the female constable on duty who had initially resisted his orders.



Apparently, Phiri’s alcohol-fueled inspiration came from President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent pardon of 759 inmates on Christmas Day and perhaps feeling a sense of festive generosity, took it upon himself to grant his own makeshift pardon to detainees.





With keys in hand, Phiri dramatically flung open the doors of the filthy and foul-stenched cells, proclaiming freedom for all the inmates.



The delighted detainees, seizing the unexpected opportunity, made a frantic run for freedom.





Concerned that they could trip, fall and break their limbs and ruin their New Year celebrations, Phiri urged them to “walk, not run,” as he had given them the total freedom.



In total 13 detainees escaped from the cells while two chose to stay behind.



Oblivious to the chaos he had unleashed, Phiri nonchalantly sauntered off to continue his revelry as his fellow officers launched a manhunt for the escapees and their colleague.





As he handed himself in yesterday, Phiri shocked the rank and file of the Zambia Police Service when he explained that he could not remember anything he had done on New Year’s Eve until he read about it on Kalemba.



“I didn’t know what I had done until I saw it on Kalemba, a social media platform,” a police source quoted Phiri as saying.



The sources said after counterchecking the information on several other news platforms including ZNBC, Phiri confirmed he was truly wanted by the police and decided to hand himself in.





Currently, he is detained at Chilenje Police Station, while the search for the escaped inmates continues.



In the meantime, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the men and women from Lilayi have intensified efforts to locate and apprehend the escapees.





“We urge members of the public with any information that may assist in locating the suspects to report to the nearest police station,” he appealed.



“The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding law and order and assures the public that decisive action will be taken against any officer found to be abusing their authority or acting contrary to the law,” warned Hamoonga.



Kalemba