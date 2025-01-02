I DIDN’T KNOW WHAT I HAD DONE UNTIL I READ ON KALEMBA – DRUNKEN POLICER

I DIDN’T KNOW WHAT I HAD DONE UNTIL I READ ON KALEMBA – DRUNKEN COP
THE police officer who is now in hot soup after freeing detainees and telling them to go and celebrate the New Year, has told authorities that he didn’t even remember doing it until he saw it on social media.
The officer identified as Detective Inspector Titus Phiri of Leonard Cheelo Police Post in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound has been arrested and detained following his staggering display of drunken bravado in which he single-handedly orchestrated a daring jailbreak, freeing detainees.
According to reports, As 2024 drew to a close on Tuesday morning, Phiri who is the team leader of the tiny police post was allegedly indulging in a festive drinking spree.
After several bottles of Junta clearly shed his inhibitions, Phiri stumbled out of the tavern and staggered to his workplace around 10:00 hours with a shocking display of drunken authority.
Upon arrival at the inquiries desk, Phiri demanded the keys to the cells, threatening to lock up the female constable on duty who had initially resisted his orders.
Apparently, Phiri’s alcohol-fueled inspiration came from President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent pardon of 759 inmates on Christmas Day and perhaps feeling a sense of festive generosity, took it upon himself to grant his own makeshift pardon to detainees.
With keys in hand, Phiri dramatically flung open the doors of the filthy and foul-stenched cells, proclaiming freedom for all the inmates.
The delighted detainees, seizing the unexpected opportunity, made a frantic run for freedom.
Concerned that they could trip, fall and break their limbs and ruin their New Year celebrations, Phiri urged them to “walk, not run,” as he had given them the total freedom.
In total 13 detainees escaped from the cells while two chose to stay behind.
Oblivious to the chaos he had unleashed, Phiri nonchalantly sauntered off to continue his revelry as his fellow officers launched a manhunt for the escapees and their colleague.
As he handed himself in yesterday, Phiri shocked the rank and file of the Zambia Police Service when he explained that he could not remember anything he had done on New Year’s Eve until he read about it on Kalemba.
“I didn’t know what I had done until I saw it on Kalemba, a social media platform,” a police source quoted Phiri as saying.
The sources said after counterchecking the information on several other news platforms including ZNBC, Phiri confirmed he was truly wanted by the police and decided to hand himself in.
Currently, he is detained at Chilenje Police Station, while the search for the escaped inmates continues.
In the meantime, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the men and women from Lilayi have intensified efforts to locate and apprehend the escapees.
“We urge members of the public with any information that may assist in locating the suspects to report to the nearest police station,” he appealed.
“The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding law and order and assures the public that decisive action will be taken against any officer found to be abusing their authority or acting contrary to the law,” warned Hamoonga.
Kalemba
So someone gave a drunk person keys? Who was that that could allow such a thing?
That person needs to be dismissed as he/sge is incapable of using common sense.
We can not have people in uniform in whom we have place responisiblity to allow a drunk person to preside over them knowing that the person is incompentent. His frame of mind is not all there.
The Police officer who when drunk went to a place of work, may get off legally but his services are no longer required. Instance dismissal. The weight of responisibilty and his disregard for for it just shows the level of indiscipline of some people in uniform. The fail to appreciate what the uniform means let alone their rank. Basic abuse of office. Aborant Misfit and embarassment to his peers and what they should stand for.
Ahhaahh baba it doesn’t work like that. The lady was a junior officer and was threatened with detention. In his drunken madness he could even shoot her!!!! That is the police baba not a kantemba where you use the so called common sense. They follow orders in police just like in the military. At a kantemba you can use common sense. These institutions that work with orders have protocols bwana. The woman did the right thing. The boss, drunk as he was gave an instruction. She follows it then reports to his superior or equal. That is the procedure boss.
Bonza bonza bonza dismiss him.
Silly and stupid officer.
It’s like Jack has never flushed-out the system or has failed.
They silly one are still stoking the law they protect.