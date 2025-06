Yes, last year I said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will bounce back to power in 2026.

I didn’t really mean President Edgar Chagwa Lungu occupy State House again. I meant his spirit.

This means anyone the PF will choose as their presidential candidate will win and the spirit of Edgar Lungu will be ruling, that’s what I meant by Edgar Lungu bouncing back.

In short I meant spiritually and not physically, says Prophet Isaac Amata of Nigeria.