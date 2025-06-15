I DIDN’T TRAVEL TO ZAMBIA – DR. SAMPA



United States of America based Dr. Brian Sampa has dispelled allegations of having been denied entry into Zambia by immigration authorities.





Dr. Sampa, who is currently working with the US Navy told KBN TV that he was still in America and did not travel to Zambia.





He wondered the motivation behind publishing such a false and malicious story.





This morning, a fabricated story went viral alleging that Dr. Sampa had been detained by immigration authorities and was facing extradition to the USA.