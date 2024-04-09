“I didn’t want to” – Rodrygo tells why he rejected €3m Liverpool swoop

Real Madrid’s talented player, Rodrygo, has revealed why he turned down an offer from Liverpool in 2017.

Despite being just 23 years old, the forward was already catching the eye of European clubs while playing for Santos in Brazil.

Liverpool expressed interest in signing him at one point, but Rodrygo opted to wait for a transfer to Real Madrid, which eventually happened in 2019.

Explaining that decision, Rodrygo has said: “We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true; I almost went to Liverpool.”

In his upcoming match, Rodrygo will face English opponents once again, marking a significant moment since his impactful performance off the bench in a semi-final match against Manchester City two years ago. This time, he will be up against the current Premier League title holders.

He added on being handed a tough draw in the quarter-final of continental competition: “It brings back good memories but also bad ones. This was an opponent that, to be honest, we didn’t want to face. And they think the same as well: they didn’t want to play against us.

It’s a game that everyone expects to be the final, but it’s going to be now. Man City are very good, but our team is also very strong. It’s going to be good to meet them again.

“They’re the Champions League winners, they’re the world champions, today they’re the best team in the world, so we have total respect for them. There are no bad or medium [City] players. There’s no player you can think of like: ‘This one I’m going to press because he isn’t good and he will give us a goal or a great chance.’ They have a very good control of the game and of the ball. It’s a very beautiful game, a very difficult team. It’s very annoying to play against them but I believe in our team.”

Real Madrid, currently leading La Liga, will welcome Manchester City on Tuesday for the first leg of a high-stakes quarter-final encounter.

Rodrygo, aiming for another impactful performance, will be eager to play a significant role in the fixture following his decisive brace in the previous match against Athletic Club.