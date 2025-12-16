I   DO NOT regret the decision to vote YES  for Bill 7 Yesterday- Hon Sunday Chanda

PUBLIC STATEMENT- BY HON SUNDAY CHANDA



Why I Voted the Way I Did Yesterday



When Bill 7 was introduced on the floor of Parliament, I took it upon myself to study the document line by line, to understand the good, the bad, and the contentious. I made my analysis available for public scrutiny because I believe constitutional matters demand transparency and informed debate.





Beyond the Bill itself, I followed closely the proceedings of the Parliamentary Select Committee, reviewed the technical committee report, and examined the Government’s amendments, which responded to concerns raised by stakeholders, including myself. I dedicated my weekend to this process until I was satisfied that I fully understood the contents and implications of the Bill.





Yesterday, during the deliberations on Bill 7, I was guided by one overriding principle: the people of Kanchibiya and the people of Zambia.



Kanchibiya Constituency is vast, over 8,800 square kilometres, and predominantly rural, with communities spread across long distances. This reality makes access to leadership, basic services, and development opportunities a persistent challenge.





The size and rural nature of Kanchibiya mean that a single Member of Parliament cannot realistically reach every ward, engage every community consistently, or effectively oversee all development projects. Roads are long and often difficult, schools and health facilities are scattered, and many communities have historically felt underserved.





In supporting Bill 7, I considered several factors, chief among them the delimitation of Kanchibiya into two constituencies. Taken together, this is what I voted for:





1. Closer representation

Smaller constituencies allow Members of Parliament to be more present in communities and more responsive to local concerns.





2. Better service delivery

Focused constituencies enable clearer prioritisation and more effective planning, ensuring development projects reach the right people at the right time.





3. Increased resources

Two constituencies mean two allocations for community development—more support for infrastructure, youth empowerment, women’s initiatives, and social services





4. Enhanced participation

Youth and women will have greater opportunities to participate meaningfully in governance and decision-making processes.





This vote was not about numbers on a map. It was about equity, efficiency, and ensuring that every person in Kanchibiya has a voice that can be heard. My decision reflects a firm commitment to the people I represent, their development, and the future of our rural communities.





I do not fault those who voted differently. Each Member arrived at their decision based on their own convictions and understanding of the issues before us.





Do I blame those who voted against the Bill? NO



Do I regret the decision to vote for the Bill? A big NO!



Hon. Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament – Kanchibiya