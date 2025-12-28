I don’t believe prayers work, I solve my problems, I don’t pray over my problems because If prayer solves problems, prisons and hospitals would be empty – Seun Kuti Reveals

Speaking via a recent video broadcast on his Instagram account, Kuti claimed that praying is childish.

According to him, he has never prayed before, and does not believe in prayers. He argued that choices and actions are what shape an individual, not prayers.

He said, “I have never prayed before in my life. I don’t know how to pray. I don’t believe it works. Your life is your prayer. Praying in the public or aloud is eye service. It is childishness.

“Your life is the prayer. What you do with your life is your prayer. That is the only prayer. Your action is prayer. Somebody say so you don’t believe in God?

“This concept of God that most people have is why prayer is even now completely noid and void. Because this God you talked about, you claimed he has already written down what is going to happen from the beginning to end; his will must be done.

So, except your prayer aligns with his will… If your prayer does not align with the will of this your God, then your prayer will not be answered. But clerics won’t tell you this because they want to exploit you.

“I solve my problems. I don’t pray over my problems. If prayer solves problems, prisons and hospitals would be empty.”