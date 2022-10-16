I DON’T CARE EVEN IF PF HAS CHASED ME FROM THE PARTY, YOU CANNOT STICK TO A DEAD PARTY LIKE A TICK ON A DEAD COW – DORA SILIYA

“There are better things to do out there and for me, PF is dead and gone and just like MMD, UNIP, it won’t come back. Just wait for next after their convention, you will see how it will completely die but i wish them the best and they cannot be forcing me to be making monthly monetary contributions of K10, 000 as if I stole government money with them.

Let them contribute and fund their party thugs and by the way, that America 2 is currently in Police custody and no one is even willing to bail him out manje bofuna newo nubapasa ndalama za ma campaign koma nane nili na family. Bushe ni ndalama za nyina?” Said Dora.- Koswe