“I don’t fear them” – Pep Guardiola warns ahead of second leg with Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed confidence ahead of their quarterfinal second leg against Real Madrid, stating that he does not fear the 14-time Champions League winners.

Despite Real Madrid’s formidable history in the competition, Guardiola emphasised that he is not concerned about their past successes.

City have faced Real Madrid in recent seasons, both winning and losing at the semifinal stage, but Guardiola remains focused on the upcoming decisive match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

“I don’t fear them,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. “I respect them a lot. I’ve faced them many times. I respect Real Madrid and if I say I’m scared of them, I would be false.

“There’s the rivalry; you want to beat them and do well. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. But I’m not scared of them and if they beat me, as has happened many times, we will say congratulations and wish them well.”

After last week’s 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Bernabéu, there have now been 23 goals in the last five meetings between the two teams.

City beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad in the semifinal second leg last season, but Bernardo Silva insists this version of Carlo Ancelotti’s team is better.

“Two different seasons, and it never happens to be the same game in football again,” said Silva. “I feel Madrid is stronger this season than last season. That was my feeling when we played them at the Bernabeu [last week].

For sure, they will want a bit of revenge [for the result in Manchester last season] so it will be a very difficult game.”

After achieving a historic feat last season as the second English team to secure a Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup treble, City is poised to replicate its success this year.

A consecutive treble would elevate Guardiola’s side to contention for the title of the greatest club team ever. Silva acknowledges that this possibility serves as a source of motivation for the City squad.

“It’s obviously an inspiration,” he added. “We know how well this team has done and we want to create that legacy and to do another Premier League to do six in seven years and four in a row and we want to win the Champions League to do two in a row and if we win two trebles in a row that would be a legacy.

“In one week, we could be out of all the competitions but we are fighting for it.”