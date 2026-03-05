I DON’T HAVE COMPETITION AMONG ASPIRANTS IN KABWATA- TAYENGWA



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Tayengwa has rated his performance at 8 out of 10 in fulfilling his campaign promises since assuming office expressing confidence that his record will secure him victory in the forthcoming August 13th Elections.





Mr. Tayengwa has declared his intention to recontest the Kabwata parliamentary seat, stating that his development track record leaves him with no serious competition among other aspirants.





He said his performance in office will guarantee him another term adding that his footprint in the Constituency can only be Likened to that of Former Mp Given Lubinda.





The lawmaker cited the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects in the security sector pointing to construction of Libala Police Post and Luckson Mapushi Police Post, while Mapoloto Police Post is still under construction.





In the health sector, Mr. Tayengwa highlighted the construction of a mothers’ shelter at Michael Chilufya Sata Health Facility, maternity annexes at Kabwata Clinic, Lilayi Health Facility and Kamwala South Health Post, as well as the construction of an ablution block and paving works at Chilenje Level One Hospital among other empowerment programs.

