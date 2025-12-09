I Dont Know How Robert Chabinga Became PF Leader, Morgan Ng’ona



Lusaka-Tuesday, 9th December, 2025



So-called Patriotic Front Secretary General, Morgan Ng’ona,testified in the Lusaka High Court that he does not know how expelled Mafinga, Robert Chabinga became the PF Acting President.





Testifying when the matter came up before Lusaka High Court Judge, Judge Conceptor Zulu, Ngona also expressed ignorance about the Extea-ordinary General Conference held on 24th October 2023.





When lawyers asjed him anoit the regulations regarding registration of Societies which are very clear and specific, Ngona said he cannot answer how he gound himself on the list of office bearers of the Patriotic Front.





The form to change is signed out by former office bearers and new ones introduced and sworn by a competent office through the police or commisioner for oaths then presented to the Registrar and every year a return is submitted reaffirming the office bearers and if there are any changes they are reflected.





It is not proper for one to assume any other way without holding an AGM or an Extra Ordinary Meeting depending on circumstances.





At Press Conferences that are held by Robert Chabinga, he has always boasted that Jason Mwambazi Acting Registrar of Socities and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo gave him the “Lugwalo”.





This is despite the strict orders of court made in March 2025 that directed that no further changes should be done to the list of Office Bearers by the Registrar of Societies.





When time for Robert Chabinga came to testify, he disappeared and the Court was forced to close the case as his lawyers informed the court that he was no longer going to testify.





This is the matter in which Mporokoso MP, Raphael Nakacinda, and eight others against Matero MP, Miles Sampa have signed a Consent Agreement disowning the Extra-ordinary General Conference held in October 2023 that ushered in Miles Sampa as President as it was held outside the provisions and regulations of the PF Constitution.





The Court accepted and joined the application by expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga and his Secretary General to join the case.



Judge Zulu adjourned the matter Sine Die for deivery of lJudgement.