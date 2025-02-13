I don’t know Musyani, his number is not even saved in my phone says Kidist!



Kidist Kifle, the gorgeous trophy wife of Zambia’s most happening music star, Yo Maps, has denied knowing Elias Musyani, a social media content creator, and says she does not even have his number saved in her phone.



The 26-year old socialite told court yesterday that she only came to know Musyani because of ongoing legal matter.



Kidist shrugged off suggestions that she and Musyani had a relationship prior to their court battle.



She explained she got the number from a mutual friend when she wanted to communicate with him on the post he posted on his Facebook page.



In this case, Musyani is facing two counts of harassment utilising means of electronic communication, contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act number 2 of 2021.



Allegations are that on April 8, 2024, the accused, using a computer system, intentionally initiated an electronic communication on his Facebook page, Elias Musyani. The electronic communication was allegedly intended to coerce, intimidate, harass or cause emotional distress to Kidist.



Kidist narrated before Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya that Musyani on his Facebook page, threatened to rape her when he used the words ‘I will doda you.’



She said the accused also said he was going to assault her husband, and abduct her three year old daughter.



“Upto today the words uttered by Elias Musyani that ‘I will doda you’ still terrifies me, especially that he has continued smiling there in the dock,” she said.



Kidist said during the period the post was made, she had to withdraw her daughter from school because she was scared that if she takes her, someone would abduct her.



“I stopped going to the gym knowing that he knows my location. I minimized my movements, in fear that he might harm me,” she said.



Kidist, while on stand narrated to the court that on April 7, 2024, she went to Grand daddies with her friends and video, pictures were taken which circulated on social media.



“On April 8, 2024, I woke up to a post that was made by Elias Musyani on his Facebook page saying when she fell on the couch, some man will grab her buttocks and her thighs. He went on to ask my husband, if he was in an open marriage by tagging his Facebook page. He further went on to say if he was in my husband’s shoes, he would go to beat the people I was with,” she said.



She said when she saw the post, she contacted her lawyer, Sapato and advocates, and later contacted Musyani and had a conversation with him over the issue.



“I didn’t have his number, I got it from a mutual friend. I phoned Elias and we had a productive conversation where he also apologized for the post that he had made. I listened to the apology.”



“On April 12, 2024, I received Whatsapp messages from Mr Elias Musyani asking me why I had sent lawyers to threaten and insult him to which I did not understand. I asked him what he was referring to. He then sent me a voice recording between him at the law firm,” she said.



Kidist said between April 12 and 16, 2024, a screen shot pulled off from Elias’ page was sent to her stating that the accused knee where she stays, that he would send thugs to rape her in front of her husband.



“Musyani said he will abduct my child he refered to as gumu gumu. He said he knew the gym where I go and that he knows my daughter’s school. He also said that he knew that we hand no security and that even if he went to prison, he can still have thugs do this job for him,” she said.



She said between 12 and 18 April 2024, Musyani’s mother had contacted her to find an amicable way of resolving the matter.



“His mother called and asked that we resolve the case amicably and I agreed to meet at Pamodzi hotel. She came and Elias Musyani joined. It was from there that Elias was arrested,” Kidist told the court.



And during cross examination, one of Musyani’s lawyers Douglas Njolomba asked where she got Musyani’s number, Kidist said from her mutual friend.



She was further asked if she was poured beer in the mouth by a man, she responded in the affirmative.



“Isn’t that Musyani’s comments were based on the events shown in the video?” I don’t know, she said.



Kidist said the men she was drinking with that day were all gay, and she wasn’t gay.



And when asked if she was gay, Kidist with a face of shock answered in the negative.



“But according to that audio recording, you confirmed that the people you were drinking with were gay? “I can’t recall,” she said.



Trial continues on February 19, 2025.



