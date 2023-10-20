I DON’T LEAD SANGOMAS! BRING EVIDENCE AGAINST MASEBO… If Mlonzi has credible evidence to crucify Masebo, we shall move in on her – ACC BOSS

I DON’T LEAD SANGOMAS! BRING EVIDENCE AGAINST MASEBO – ACC BOSS

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Tom Shamakamba has challenged TFM Holdings executive chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi to provide evidence of corruption against Sylvia Masebo, saying he does not lead a team of sangomas (witchdoctors) who need to guess what they should investigate.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on TFM Holdings executive director Mlonzi who said his allegations against Masebo are true as she has not acted on her threat, 11-months after she threatened to sue him for alleging that she solicited R2 million bribe and a Mercedes Benz in order for him to win the $100 million contract to construct hospitals, Shamakamba challenged Mlonzi to provide evidence, adding that he was ready to meet him anytime and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-dont-lead-sangomas-bring-evidence-against-masebo-acc-boss-if-mlonzi-has-credible-evidence-to-crucify-masebo-we-shall-move-in-on-her/