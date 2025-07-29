I DONT REGRET TURNING DOWN K9.4 MILLION FROM A BETTING COMPANY- Dumisani Ncube

Dumisani Lingamangali Ncube wrote;



I DONT REGRET TURNING DOWN K9.4 MILLION FROM A BETTING COMPANY!





I’m receiving so many calls over this issue. I’ve also seen all the talk going round about me turning down the K9.4 million that was offered to me to sponsor the Africa Must Think conference by a betting company. Some say it was irresponsible to turn away such a huge amount!

On the other end, my inbox is full of people who are impacted negatively by betting. Some are the victims and some are the victims of the victims! They are all applauding me for having taken such a bold stance. This has further cemented my stance on the issue!





I’d like to state this, do not prostitute your brand! Be strong on what you stand on! Betting impacts lives negatively and I wish to impact lives positively!