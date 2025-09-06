I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have enough hunger to become football managers- MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

“I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have enough hunger to become football managers.

I think they’ve had so much success as players both on and off the field. They became billionaires while still playing football professionally, so rest assured they won’t be happy with the contracts offered to be a coach. Both made history in football and in financial life.

The best thing for them is to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps and have their own football clubs because both can afford it.

They won’t even have problems finding supporters for their clubs because they are already the most popular and loved footballers in the world.”

— MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI.