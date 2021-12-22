I don’t want to see people starting to miss ECL – Sangwa

By Daily Star Reporter

The last thing I want to see in my life time is people starting to miss president Edgar Lungu, that would be a disaster for those of us that were against Lungu and PF, Lawyer John Sangwa says.

Speaking when he featured on Capital Radio’s “Frank on Capital” program yesterday, Sangwa said it would be disastrous if PF bounced back into power because it means that “we made bad judgment.”

The State Counsel who clarified that he is not a member of the UPND said failure of President Hakainde Hichilema is failure on his part because he voted for him.

He said the performance of the Head of State in the three months that he has been in power has been a source of concern.

Sangwa called on citizens to get involved in providing checks and balances adding that failure by President Hichilema to govern would be a choice on his side because he has a lot to learn from his predecessors.

“We are not saying that we have to judge him in three months but we have to…..here is an example, it’s like a friend of yours comes who you’ve never seen driving before and he says hey ambassador I now have a license let me drive you to Kabwe. What do you do? You don’t just get into the passenger’s seat and relax no, you have to watch the guy,” he said.

“Yes we accept that HH has never been in government before so the three months is to tell us whether we should relax or engage more. But the indicators, my judgement would be no, citizens get more involved. Hold these leaders accountable.”

Sangwa expressed worry over the way the Head of State has so far been performing adding that the problem in Zambia is that people vote then go to sleep.

The Lawyer advised President Hichilema not to compare himself to the way PF ran the affairs of the country.

“PF cannot be the standard that is why we kicked them out. The fact that we kicked them out means that we deserve better. You can’t base your leadership on PF as the standard.”