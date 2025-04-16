I FEEL EMBARRASSED ON BEHALF OF FAZ- Kennedy Gondwe

I FEEL EMBARRASSED ON BEHALF OF FAZ



By Kennedy Gondwe



Finally, FIFA has guided that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) can hold its aborted Annual General Meeting (AGM) by May 10th in Lusaka or a nearby town.



The communication from FIFA, as shared by FAZ, is very telling:



“As for your request for guidance in this situation, please note that we are of the opinion that the Annual Elective General Meeting (AGM) must be immediately reconvened to take place in 21 days (in accordance with article 21 paragraph 3 of the FAZ Constitution) and that the meeting takes place in Lusaka, or nearby, by the latest 10 May 2025,” says Chief Member Associations Officer FIFA Elkhan Mammadov.



It seems our local football governing body is the one that actually wanted FIFA to guide them on when exactly they should have their own AGM!



Did we really need the world football governing body to tell us such a simple thing; adults with well-functioning mental faculties? This begs another question: Does FAZ work for FIFA or the Zambian people? Allow me to go further, does FIFA work for FAZ or has other responsibilities?





Why were we bothering FIFA—an organization with 211 member associations—over such simple matters as a date for holding a simple elective meeting? Every day, it was FIFA this, FIFA that!



What was so hard about FAZ deciding and then telling FIFA what they had decided?



In the end, FIFA has given an “opinion”, the same opinion FAZ could have also given Zurich!



And our association is so happy to share what they have been told to do—as if they can’t think on their own. I’d surely be embarrassed if I were them.



May whoever was part of this circus post the March 29 aborted AGM take a walk of shame with their apologists.



Clearly, thinking in the manner FIFA has done is not your portion or your strength. You probably need the anointing powers of a Papa to have that missing portion.



For the rest, we leave it to the football gods and councilors to do the right thing.



You surely know what I mean as you conclude reading this before I put the last full stop on this offering from me.



Before I go, I just hope that as their last act in this FIFA series, FAZ will not be writing to FIFA asking for guidance on what shoe sizes and color combinations of clothes delegates to the meeting should wear—as if that even matters!



And oh, can FAZ also share the letter with the public since they have previously done so. At least, reading the full FIFA letter will give us context of what we are talking about.



Anyway, FIFA has guided.