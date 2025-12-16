I had Emmanuel Mwamba Fired as PS in 2013, and I told him So-Wynter Kabimba

I had Mwamba Fired as PS, and I told him So-Wynter Kabimba

Emmanuel Mwamba has decided to respond to what he terms as my ” baseless and immoral rantings” regarding my comments about ECL. He finds my comments unfair as ECL is not able to defend himself in death. And therefore Mwamba has decided to come to his defence.

How I wish Mwamba would do so by providing some factual evidence that whatever I’ve said about ECL isn’t true. Instead he alleges that what I say about ECL and his leadership is motivated by jealous because I didn’t become president and ECL did. What a way of drawing a conclusion from unsupportive facts. Between Mwamba and myself we have some shared truths. When I met him one day at court Mwamba told me he was under pressure from his colleagues in PF to respond to my comments/attacks against PF and its leadership.

This was before the demise of ECL whom he now says is defenceless. To try to convince his audience that I’ve been compromised Mwamba attributes to me remarks he alleges I’ve made in the past against HH. Mwamba says I’ve accused HH of self-praise tribalism and what he calls massive corruption. I challenge him to produce any piece of evidence he has to prove this. Mwamba goes further and says I became a turncoat when EF joined the UPND alliance in September 2024.

Now here are the facts:

1.EF is not a member of the UPND alliance and it has not signed any agreement to this effect.

2. About ECL. I’ve publicly and on many occasions said that I’d a meeting with ECL in April 2021 at Nkwazi House and Freedom Sikazwe found me there that evening.

3. During the said meeting one of the things I told him was that the systemic indiscipline in PF was taken by the general public to be a consequence of his perceived weak leadership as president of the party. I went further and cautioned him that this would cost him loss of votes in the imminent election . So what I’m saying today I said it to ECL in life and I remain with a clear conscience.

4. Is it being unfair to the dead to say what I’m saying now about the man? My honest opinion is NO. If Mwamba is right then no history book should contain any chapter on Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. It’s William Shakespeare who says “The evil that men do lives after them and the good is interred with their bones”. ECL and his leadership style form part of our history and dead or alive we should be allowed to interrogate them even in the face of Mwamba acting as defence counsel. It’s not news to anyone to hear that ECL was a drunk. Maybe it is for Mwamba but certainly not the Zambian public.

5. Now here’s another fact. I know that Mwamba is still hurting over his dismissal as PS in 2013 an act in which I was instrumental with his full knowledge because I told him so. He understands my character well from that incident. I’d warned him to desist playing tribal politics in his position as a civil servant a piece of advice he didn’t heed.

6. Let me ask Mwamba to invite me on his podcast platform and challenge me on what I state here.