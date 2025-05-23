“I HAD TO TAKE THREE JOBS TO TAKE MYSELF TO UNIVERSITY” – FAITH BWALYA ON HER HEAD-TO-HEAD FINALIST ANSWER TO AFRICAN CONTESTANTS’ QUESTION

The head-to-head competition continues today as each continent takes on specific questions tailored to that particular group.

Out of five contestants from each region who qualified as finalists in this fast track, two will proceed to make the overall TOP 8, from which only four will be crowned winners and will make it to the T0P 10 of their continent.

Zambia’s Faith Bwalya and Namibia’s Selma Kamanya have made the top 2 in the head-to-head competition as they answered this question, “Tell us about a moment in you life that you faced a challenge and turned it into an opportunity for growth.”

This was Zambia’s Faith Bwalya’s response, “Thank you so much for that question. Namascarum India, good morning World, my name is Faith Bwalya.

And one thing that I experienced as a challenge was taking myself to university. It took me 5 years to save. I got three jobs, a waitress, media communications assistant, and sales representative.

I failed three times, went to three different universities, and on the fourth time, I took myself to university, and in my second year, I was the only student awarded 100% scholarship from my university.

That taught me one thing, I have the power to do anything, and time will never measure what I can do. I can purchase it, I can do it and I’ll achieve it. And that made me grow as a human being, that made me grow as a female and I believe one day because of my speech it’ll make one little girl believe in her dreams to be who she ever wants to be, thank you.”

Faith Bwalya is now one round away to making it in Africa’s TOP 10 contestants that will proceed in the 72nd edition of Miss World. The head-to-head is happening now live on YouTube.

UPDATE: Faith Bwalya made it to the TOP 10 contestants representating the continent of Africa, becoming the first Zambian representative at the Miss World stage to make it to the quarterfinals of this prestigious peagent

She now has her eyes on making it to TOP 5 and eventually heads to the grand finale that will be held at the HITEX Convention Center on May 31st.