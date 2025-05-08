“I HAVE A PICTURE OF MY FATHER” – YO MAPS CLEARS AIR ABOUT A SUPPOSEDLY ESTRANGED FATHER

During a live video yesterday, top Zambian artist Yo Maps took a moment to put to rest allegations that his father is alive and alienated which arose after a man only identified as Wilton Mulenga alias Bashi Bianca from Mpika made claims that he was the singer’s father contrary to the singer revelation of being a double orphan.

The singer singer told his viewers during the live that he has a picture of his father asserting that the man claiming to be his father is not. He further continued calling him a comedian and looking for clout. “By the way, I have a picture of my father, so mwila posako na mano, balya ma comedian fwe so balefya ama numbers and all those stuff,” said Yo Maps.

The singer added that many people text him claiming to be his relative. He further encouraged his viewers to work hard, stating that when they become successful, people will want to associate with them.

Yo Maps said, “Eilya balanda ati work hard until bambo ku claima ati chite wandi. Naba ntumina sana ama message bantu, no I’m your brother(laughs).”

The supposedly Yo Maps’ father said he first came to learn of the singer’s real name when he was asked during the 2023 Ngoma Music Awards.

“I’m not sure for(about) that,” responded Mr. Wilton Mulenga, when asked how sure he was about his partenity of the singer and if he had evidence to prove Yo Maps, is 100% really the Elton Mulenga that claims to be his son as he further said he wanted to ask his supposedly mother who is in Chipata concerning the true identity of his estanged son.

The man who claimed that Yo Maps’ mother is alive despite the singer revealing that she died whilst he was still young set up the woman who interviewed and shared the viral videos to social media as his scapegoat throwing her under the bus claiming he had no intention or knowledge on the videos’ publication online.

A man who seemed so confident about the authenticity of his claims was now in shivers trying to escape from his own words as he heard about the possibility of being sued.

It now seems clear that there will be no need for the DNA testing as many social users suggested saying it was needed close the issue as Yo Maps continues to rubbish the allegations and the supposedly father is seemingly not so confident anymore in his partenity of the singer.