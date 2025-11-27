I Have Been Offered S34x for Donations for My Dad’s Medical Treatment- Mara Moyo

I Have Been Offered S34x for Donations for My Dad’s Medical Treatment



A few weeks ago, I posted an appeal on my Facebook page and also on pages of various media houses such as Prime TV and Muvi TV. These appeals were meant to raise financial help to enable my dad to travel to the USA at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, for his vital medical procedures that were due on Tuesday, 25th November, to 4th December for a series of vital medical procedures before he could finally have a vagus nerve stimulator implant procedure later in December.





The appeal had our phone numbers that were meant for the channelling of the donations by well-wishers.



However, following that appeal, some unscrupulous people have shockingly sought to take advantage and to exploit my situation on behalf of my dad by offering me sex holidays in exchange for donating money for my dad’s medical travel expenses.





For example, four men at four different times individually travelled to Livingstone from Lusaka claiming they were coming to meet me and my dad to donate money for his travel medical expenses, only to invite me to hotels to spend weekend nights for what some termed the “nights of enjoyment” with them, which invitations I declined.





I have equally had one man offering a holiday to Dubai with him, then he would sponsor my dad to hospital while I go and rest with him in Dubai.



Another offered me a holiday to Sun City in South Africa, then he would fund my dad’s travel expenses.





I have received numerous inbox proposals in exchange for helping with my dad’s medical travel expenses.



But I have rejected all these because I am not going to sell myself for the purpose of saving my dad’s life. I would rather bury my dad than give in to such predatory behaviour that is rife among many men who seek to exploit vulnerable girls and women in our society.





Fellow Zambians, I find this behaviour barbaric, inhuman and very disgusting, especially coming at the back of me making appeals on behalf of my beloved dad who is lying on his deathbed at home. This is conduct that exhibits the worst of humanity. My appeal was not and is not a marketing exercise for predators to take advantage and pounce.





This conduct has left my dad and the whole family very shocked that my dad’s sickness and my appeals for help could see people seek to exploit in such a depraved and sickening manner.



If I desired love, I could have found it a long time ago. But instead, I made a choice that loving my dad by caring for him was the best I could ever have done, because I have only one father whose life is worth my life and sacrifice.





I sacrificed my youth from the age of 22 when I graduated as a Registered Nurse at Livingstone School of Nursing in 2015 as Best Student in Medicine and Overall Best in Theory. Now I am 32 years old, focusing on the only love of my life, which is my dad. It is a choice I made to be there for my dad who has serious medical issues.





I am single not because I am desperate; it is because I am married to a cause — the cause of nursing and caring for my beloved dad. A cause greater than sex, partying and holidays.





Let me hasten to add this point. I think many don’t know who I am and who my dad is. My dad is a veteran of fighting against the sexual abuses of women and girls. I have had the pleasure of accompanying my dad across the country and Africa, where he has taken his signature mantra message that:





“The value of women and girls is not in sex or childbearing, but in what they can achieve when educated, empowered and independent to contribute to society.”





This is what my dad taught me early in my life. My value will never be in sex or childbearing, but in what I can do to contribute to society. Right now, my contribution is my dad’s life and welfare in his time of need until he is healed or his last breath.





I never, ever imagined I could be asked to offer sex in exchange for my dad’s life. I just love my dad so much. I would be willing to lose my life for him, but I would never offer sex for him to live. I would rather have my dad buried than offer sex to buy him some oxygen.





Similarly, there is another group of people consisting of prominent people that has shocked us. They respond to the appeals and promise to donate money. They ask what we need, travel cost estimates, travel dates and all details, and promise to make donations on particular dates. They make us relax our fundraising efforts and make us plan our departure. However, they decide to keep quiet without reverting to us when, in the first place, their offers were made out of their own free will by them contacting us.





To such, please I beg you to stop it. Stop it. You are killing my dad. Don’t give my dad false promises in his desperate time of need. I beg these people to stop. Stop traumatising my dad. He is totally devastated by such conduct. I am equally shocked at such behaviour. How do you come to a man on his deathbed, promise him life, and then break his heart? What kind of cruelty is that? My dad was supposed to be checking in at Mayo Clinic on 25th November, but because of such cruel people who made us relax but never came through after giving us assurances, we never left. Please spare my dad — let him die in peace.





I also wish to warn those who go to my page with comments that violate the Cyber Security Act of 2025: I will have you arrested. I am warning you.



To those wanting me to offer sex for my dad’s life, my message is this:



I am not for sale. My value is not in sex or childbearing.





We continue seeking the goodwill of Zambians with genuine kindness to help my dad travel.



Finally, we thank the four SDA singing groups who raised K30,000 through fundraising singing that took place on 22nd November in Lusaka towards my dad’s medical travel expenses.





The groups are:



1. Rudo Accapella



2. Usher Masempela



3. Music Voix



4. Maita



God bless them all.





Each day brings dad’s end of life. Your support will help save his life.



If you wish to make any donations, you may channel to:



0773686685 Airtel





Account No: 5182433200190 ZANACO Livingstone Branch



Phone Number Associated with the Account: +260 762 864 351



Issued by Mara Moyo