I have been praying that your death turns out to be false, Nakacinda mourns Lungu



PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has taken to social media, crying that he has been praying and hoping that his boss’s death is a lie.





Nakacinda who happens to be one of former president Edgar Lungu’s loyalists stated that he was broken by the passing of Lungu whom he described as a father figure in his life.





“My heart is broken by the unfortunate passing of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

I have been sitting and praying, hoping that somehow the situation turns out to be different but seeing all the confirmations and posts has just deepened and made the reality more vivid,” he wrote.





“My boss, my father, the father of the Nation and the hope of the Zambian people in the face of terrible adversity, we all were looking to you to speak over 2026. We have been waiting for you.”





He added that his words were many but the silence of grief kept overpowering them and shutting everything else down.



Nakacinda said Lungu is the one that taught him loyalty and life lessons that he shall forever cherish.





“You taught us to be strong, I remember when you visited me in hospital and encouraged me to be strong. You gave me so much hope

You also taught us loyalty and told us to be loyal to our leaders.”





“I will forever be grateful for the life lessons you gave me. In my absence you acted as a father to everyone even to your grandchildren. For this I’m forever grateful. We are broken God only knows,” cried Nakacinda.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 6, 2025