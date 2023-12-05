I HAVE FORGIVEN THEM, CHRIST IS LOVE AS VENGEANCE BELONGS TO GOD- Dr Chris Zumani Zimba

Dr Chris Zumani Zimba shares…

I HAVE FORGIVEN THEM, CHRIST IS LOVE AS VENGEANCE BELONGS TO GOD

1. The UPND political opponents against us are malicious, bitter, oppressive, brutal and vengeful just like many ancient kings in the Bible;

2. Like King Nebuchadnezzar in Babylon, they want to hold everyone firmly oppressed and brutally captive so that we are forced to kiss, praise and worship only them;

3. But how can a true believer who knows the existence of the true living God worship dead idols and human beings?

4. This explains why Daniel, Shadreck, Misheck and the other gallant Jews refused to worship the idols of King Nebuchadnezzar;

5. Zambia is our only country on this earth and we are the true owners of this motherland; we shall not accept being treated and held captive coz we are “ FREE MEN WE STAND “, not sited;

6. King Nebuchadnezzar will not hold us captive nor stop us from enjoying our rights coz he is just one of us who is merely a temporal ruler over us for now;

7. Trust me, we are not broken, we are not intimidated by this malicious arrest and imprisonment; we are not and will never be afraid coz God is our standard and not fellow man;

8. Trust me, this past malicious arrest, political persecution and wicked imprisonment was an act of political evil using me in order to target President Lungu;

9. For them, I was their perfect political bridge to connect and link ECL to all their wicked and malicious political schemes against the former President;

10. The UPND wicked political agents were so aware and sure that l was 100% innocent of their malicious charges but they were also determined to try their evil best to dig my grave and later bury Lungu in it as their topmost target;

11. We thank God for his grace, mercy and power over evil; heaven stood with us through prayer and fasting and redeemed us from the lion’s den. To God be the glory through Jesus Christ;

12. Therefore, I have forgiven each one of their hired wicked agents who participated in their evil political scheme at different levels both today and tomorrow;

13. For me, forgiveness is a commandment from God and not our choice; despite the human pain and anguish l went through, l shall leave anger, bitterness and vengeance to God and heaven;

14. When Daniel came out of the lion’s den, he was free from bitterness, anger and vengeance coz he was aware that his freedom was a divine and miracle act of God and not man;

15. The same principle applies to the Bible story of Joseph in Egypt; he was liberated by God from prison and he took it that way by forgiving his oppressors and jailers;

16. This is my position today as my acquittal and freedom is an act of God, a testimony that Jesus Christ rules and reigns in the affairs of human beings on earth.

17. Our acquittal and freedom is an indication that God hates injustice, hears the cries of his people and Jesus Christ answers prayer by fire and thunder;

18. If we cannot forgive fellow humans who offend or unjustly harm us, we have no place before God both in this life and in the one to come;

19. Personally, l refuse to be like King Nebuchadnezzar who habours visible anger, bitterness and hatred like the Indian ocean that never dries;

20. Thank you everyone who supported us when we were thrown in the heated furnace by King Nebuchadnezzar, May God surely bless you all in abundance

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021.