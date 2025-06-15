I have lost a personal friend, my university mate, Mnangagwa mourns Lungu





ZIMBABWEAN President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described Zambia’s late sixth President Edgar Lungu as not only a fellow statesman but also a personal friend and former university colleague.





Speaking shortly after signing the book of condolence at the Zambian Embassy in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa took a moment to recall the roots that connected him to the late former president, as law students at the University of Zambia where both pursued legal studies, long before presidential convoys and State House doors opened.





Dressed in black suit with the Zimbabwean flag scarf tightly wrapped around his neck as usual, the Zimbabwean leader said Lungu will be remembered in Zambia and beyond as a soft-spoken yet firm leader who prioritised peace and regional integration throughout his tenure.





He also emphasised that the late Lungu’s foresight and approach to diplomacy made him a valuable partner in cross-border cooperation and development initiatives.





“We have lost one of our illustrious leaders in the region. He was committed not only to providing leadership to the people of the Republic of Zambia, but to the rest of the region. He was one of us,” President Mnangagwa said.





Lungu died on June 5, in South Africa and his remains are yet to be repatriated for his final rest in Zambia.