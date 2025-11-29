“I HAVE NO MERCY FOR ANY CHURCH!…Running a church is scamming and cheating from people! ” – President Paul Kagame

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has criticized the rapid growth of churches in the country, warning that some exploit vulnerable citizens instead of promoting genuine faith and development.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Kagame said he saw little role for churches in addressing global problems such as war and unemployment.

In August this year, more than 4,000 churches were closed down for failing to comply with health and safety regulations.

The Rwanda Governance Board stated that the rapid growth of some churches is driven by founders pursuing personal gain, including financial profit and property from members, while spreading misleading teachings.

Kagame urged religious institutions to focus on education, health, and social progress rather than profit-making, saying the faith “should uplift people, not impoverish them.”

-DW Africa-

ON NOVEMBER 27, 2025 KAGAME SAID:”If it were upto me, I would not allow any church to re-open…The church plays no role in development, in the survival of the country nor in resolving war issues . Does the church give jobs? Running a church is scamming and cheating from people!

The church is a place full of bandits

I have no mercy for any church

You have been deceived by the colonizers

and you let yourself be deceived!Why are we even talking about churches?

Go cultivate your lands, go raise your animals

As for prayer, if you need to, pray over the phone!

Don’t you know the origin of churches?

We had mercy, if we did not, we could have closed more churches. When asked about the few remaining churches overcrowding because now there are only a handful open, Mr Kagame said,

To solve the issue of overcrowding, let’s close them all! We will close the ones that we allowed to remain open and as for the people, let them pray from their homes. These praying stuff… who has (bewitched you) Africans?