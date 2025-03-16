I HAVE NOT CALLED CATHOLIC BISHOPS CRIMINALS- Bweengwa MP

I HAVE NOT CALLED CATHOLIC BISHOPS CRIMINALS



BWEENGWA – As the Member of Parliament for Bweengwa, I am compelled to address the blatant falsehoods circulating on social media and as carried by one Daily Newspaper alleging that I insulted the Catholic Bishops in Parliament and labeled them as criminals.





This is a gross misrepresentation of facts, and I categorically deny ever making such remarks.



At no point during the Vice President’s questioning time, or at any other time, have I disparaged the Catholic Bishops or the Catholic Church as a whole. In fact, we have always maintained a cordial and respectful working relationship with the Catholic Church and its leadership.





Anyone with such information is free to bring forth the evidence to prove the contrary.



It is evident that this is a malicious attempt by the Patriotic Front (PF) to tarnish my reputation and discredit me through their signature dirty politics.





It is unthinkable for me to insult the Catholic Bishops or any religious leaders, as alleged by the Patriotic Front (PF). These baseless accusations are a desperate attempt to tarnish my reputation and that of our great party, the UPND.



I urge the public to be vigilant and discerning in the face of such blatant propaganda.





As a public figure, I am committed to upholding the values of respect, dignity, and truth. I will not engage in petty politics or descend to the level of those who seek to spread falsehoods and misinformation.



To my constituents and fellow Zambians, I assure you that my commitment to serving our nation and upholding the principles of honesty and integrity remains unwavering.





I am thrilled to announce that tomorrow, I will be joining President Hakainde Hichilema to worship with our revered Catholic Bishop of Monze Diocese. This is a momentous occasion that underscores our commitment to unity, faith, and community.





Let us stand together against the forces of deception and uphold the values of truth, respect, and dignity that our nation deserves. I am committed to serving our people with integrity, honesty, and compassion.



I will continue to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and interests of our people, unencumbered by the distractions of malicious propaganda.





Let us stand together against the forces of misinformation and uphold the values of truth, respect, and dignity that our nation deserves.



Tomorrow’s worship service with President Hichilema and the Catholic Bishop of Monze Diocese will be a testament to our commitment to unity and faith.



Issued by

Hon. Michelo Kasauta

Bweengwa Constituency MP